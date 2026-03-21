QUALCOMM Aktie
WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036
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21.03.2026 10:00:00
Could Qualcomm Stock Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 This Decade?
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), one of the world's leading mobile chipmakers, turned a $1,000 investment into about $2,500 over the past decade. However, the same investment in a simple S&P 500 index fund would have grown to nearly $3,200 during the same period.Qualcomm couldn't outperform the S&P 500 because it was too dependent on the smartphone market, faced significant competition from MediaTek, and largely missed the secular shift toward data center AI chips. It's also heavily exposed to trade conflicts between the U.S. and China, while its sales of automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), edge networking, and PC chips simply aren't growing quickly enough to offset its slowing smartphone chip sales.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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