Could This Veteran Technology Company Unseat Nvidia in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dominance?

When it comes to the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, Nvidia seems to claim nearly all the oxygen in the room. Amid what looks like its years-long lead in AI chip technology, investors have bid the GPU maker's stock into the stratosphere.However, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has developed an AI chip of its own and a reputation for successfully challenging seemingly insurmountable technical leads. Could Nvidia 's struggles to keep up with demand turn into an opportunity for AMD?At first glance, AMD does not appear to stand a chance against Nvidia's dominance. It released its AMD Instinct MI300 AI chips last year, claiming its chips could outperform Nvidia's Grace Hopper architecture in some respects. Nvidia responded by releasing a much faster Blackwell and a preview of the Rubin chip, which is coming in 2026.