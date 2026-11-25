CRH Aktie
WKN: 864684 / ISIN: IE0001827041
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25.11.2026 05:39:57
CRH: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, CRH (NYSE:CRH) updated its full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) guidance to between $7.8 billion and $8.0 billion. Higher energy costs and weak housing construction squeezed short-term margins, but management's multiyear expansion strategy stays intact. The building materials giant is cutting operational costs and expanding its footprint in high-growth infrastructure markets. Three takeaways from the call highlight where the company is heading.
Management launched Velocity, a transformation initiative designed to streamline management layers and lower production costs across operations. The company expects the program to deliver $400 million in annual run rate savings by the end of 2028 while expanding operating margins.
CRH completed its $8.5 billion acquisition of Arcosa to deepen its exposure to North American energy transmission, data center construction, and aggregate materials. Management expects the deal to generate $175 million in annual cost savings by its third year.
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17.11.26
|S&P 500-Wert CRH-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in CRH von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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10.11.26
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03.11.26
|S&P 500-Titel CRH-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein CRH-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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28.10.26
|Ausblick: CRH präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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27.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert CRH-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in CRH von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier CRH-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein CRH-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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13.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert CRH-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in CRH von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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06.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert CRH-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein CRH-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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|CRH plc
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