On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, CRH (NYSE:CRH) updated its full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) guidance to between $7.8 billion and $8.0 billion. Higher energy costs and weak housing construction squeezed short-term margins, but management's multiyear expansion strategy stays intact. The building materials giant is cutting operational costs and expanding its footprint in high-growth infrastructure markets. Three takeaways from the call highlight where the company is heading.

Management launched Velocity, a transformation initiative designed to streamline management layers and lower production costs across operations. The company expects the program to deliver $400 million in annual run rate savings by the end of 2028 while expanding operating margins.

CRH completed its $8.5 billion acquisition of Arcosa to deepen its exposure to North American energy transmission, data center construction, and aggregate materials. Management expects the deal to generate $175 million in annual cost savings by its third year.

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