CROCS Aktie

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WKN DE: A0HM52 / ISIN: US2270461096

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30.04.2026 15:59:03

Crocs Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, casual footwear maker Crocs, Inc. (CROX) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the second quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026, based on its first quarter performance.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share on a slight revenue decline from last year at current currency rates.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.20 to $13.75 per share on revenues between down about 1 percent and up about 1 percent at current currency rates.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $12.88 to $13.35 per share on revenues between down about 1 percent and up slightly.

In Thursday's regular trading session, CROX is trading on the Nasdaq at $98.23, down $1.91 or 1.91 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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