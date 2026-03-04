CTV NEEDS SYSTEM INSTEAD OF SILOS: YOC EXPANDS AI-POWERED VIDEO SOLUTION



EQS-Media / 04.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST



Berlin, 4th March 2026 – The Ad Tech Company YOC AG is expanding its portfolio with the addition of the advertising channel Connected TV (CTV), strengthening its position as a technology-based multiscreen player in the open web. With the integration of CTV into the existing YOC Universal Video Solution, the company is offering brands a comprehensive, AI-driven solution for video advertising across mobile, desktop, and now TV screens for the first time.

YOC pursues an integrated approach: Connected TV is available as a single booking – directly or programmatically – or as part of the AI-driven YOC Universal Video Solution. The VIS.X® platform performs holistic control of advertising material, premium environments, and audience, optimized for the respective target KPI of the campaign. This enables advertisers to seamlessly integrate the CTV channel into existing video strategies without additional complexity in the setup.

With the addition of this new product to its portfolio, YOC is further expanding its high-impact expertise. The new YOC Spotlight format was developed specifically for the CTV environment and combines large-scale presence with eye-catching animations to effectively showcase brands in the living rooms of target groups.

The use of high-quality first-party data and geo- and spend-based Mastercard Ad Insights segments in the targeting setup via VIS.X® Identity Intelligence enables brands to specifically address their core target groups.

First international campaigns are proving the market relevance of the offering: Global brands such as Ebay, Pandora, Mondelez, and Electrolux have been relying on YOC as their partner for their CTV strategy on the open web since the end of 2025.

„Connected TV is not an isolated trend channel, but a central component of modern video strategies. It is not the individual screen that is crucial, but the intelligent interaction of all screens.“, states Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG. „By integrating CTV into our YOC Universal Video Solution, we are creating a true one-stop shop for brands looking to leverage effective video advertising - transparent, technology-based, and beyond closed platform ecosystems.“

With this strategic expansion, YOC is emphasizing its commitment to sustainably increasing advertising impact in the open web by combining technology, data, premium environments, and high-impact advertising formats.

