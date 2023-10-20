Daiichi Sankyo, Merck Reach Up To $22 Bln Worth Agreement On Antibody Drug Conjugate Candidates

(RTTNews) - Daiichi Sankyo (DSKYF.PK) and Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) said that they have reached a global development and commercialization agreement worth up to $22 billion for three of Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate candidates.

In conjunction with the agreement, Merck will record an aggregate pretax charge of $5.5 billion, or about $1.70 per share, reflecting the $4 billion upfront payment and the $1.5 billion in continuation payments. The impact of the charge will result in a reduction in both fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 GAAP and non-GAAP results, Merck said in a statement.

In addition, Merck will invest in the pipeline assets and incur costs to finance the transaction, resulting in a negative impact to earnings per share of approximately $0.25 in the first 12 months following the close of the transaction.

The three Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidates are patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) and raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd).

The companies will jointly develop and potentially commercialize the ADC candidates worldwide, except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo will maintain exclusive rights. Daiichi Sankyo will be solely responsible for manufacturing and supply.

All three DXd ADCs are in various stages of clinical development for the treatment of multiple solid tumors both as monotherapy and/or in combination with other treatments.

Patritumab deruxtecan was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2021 for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with disease progression on or after treatment with a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) and platinum-based therapies. The submission of a biologics license application (BLA) in the U.S. is planned by the end of March 2024 for patritumab deruxtecan.

Ifinatamab deruxtecan is currently being evaluated as monotherapy in IDeate-01, a phase 2 clinical trial in patients with previously treated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

Raludotatug deruxtecan is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human phase 1 clinical trial and updated results in patients with advanced ovarian cancer will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2023.

As per the terms of the agreement, Merck will pay Daiichi Sankyo upfront payments of $1.5 billion for ifinatamab deruxtecan due upon execution; $1.5 billion for patritumab deruxtecan, where $750 million is due upon execution and $750 million is due after 12 months; and $1.5 billion for raludotatug deruxtecan, where $750 million is due upon execution and $750 million is due after 24 months.

Merck also will pay Daiichi Sankyo up to an additional $5.5 billion for each DXd ADC contingent upon the achievement of certain sales milestones. When combined with the additional refundable upfront payment of $1 billion described below, total potential consideration across the three programs is up to $22 billion.

Merck may opt out of the collaboration for patritumab deruxtecan and raludotatug deruxtecan and elect not to pay the two continuation payments of $750 million each that are due after 12 months and 24 months, respectively. If Merck opts out of patritumab deruxtecan and/or raludotatug deruxtecan, the upfront payments already paid will be retained by Daiichi Sankyo and rights related to such DXd ADCs will be returned to Daiichi Sankyo.

Merck will pay an additional upfront payment of $1 billion ($500 million each for patritumab deruxtecan and ifinatamab deruxtecan), a pro-rated portion of which may be refundable in the event of early termination of development with respect to each program. For raludotatug deruxtecan, Merck will be responsible for 75% of the first $2 billion of R&D expenses. The companies will equally share expenses as well as profits worldwide, except for Japan where Daiichi Sankyo retains exclusive rights and Merck receives a royalty based on sales revenue. Daiichi Sankyo will generally book sales worldwide.

In aggregate, the three programs have multi-billion dollar worldwide commercial revenue potential for each company approaching the mid-2030s.