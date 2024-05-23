23.05.2024 22:09:57

Deckers Outdoor Corp Announces Increase In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $127.55 million, or $4.95 per share. This compares with $91.79 million, or $3.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $959.76 million from $791.57 million last year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $127.55 Mln. vs. $91.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.95 vs. $3.46 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $959.76 Mln vs. $791.57 Mln last year.

