Aperam Aktie

Aperam für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H5UL / ISIN: LU0569974404

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27.05.2026 18:29:03

Designated Persons Notification

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Designated Persons Notification

27-May-2026 / 18:29 CET/CEST

Designated Persons Notification

Luxembourg, May 27 2026 (18:30 CEST) -  With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that notifications of share transactions by Designated Persons (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) or per regulatory requirements are available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam’s web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers’ Transactions: Link

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

 

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

 

Contact

 

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

2334508  27-May-2026 CET/CEST

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