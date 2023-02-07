Dexcom and Nick Jonas Make Super Bowl Magic to Launch New Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, today unveiled the company’s second Super Bowl commercial, which announces the US launch of its next-generation DexCom G7 CGM System. The ad, which will run during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, stars multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, actor and philanthropist, Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas on set during production of Dexcom's 2023 Super Bowl commercial launching its new Dexcom G7 CGM System. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Dexcom CGM has changed my life and revolutionized the way I take care of my health,” said Jonas. "People with diabetes – whether Type 1 or Type 2 – should have the best technology available to manage their disease, and with Dexcom G7, they’ll have it. I’m excited for the opportunity to share this new device with the world and to raise awareness around the magic of CGM. Raising awareness of this technology for the millions of Americans who need it is one key step toward ensuring people with diabetes have the best technology available to live beyond their diagnosis.”

Dexcom G7 is the most accurate,1 easy to use CGM available – it’s not magic, it just feels that way.

In the Super Bowl spot, Jonas, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13, uses a magician’s sleight of hand and some CGI wizardry to reveal the new CGM system to the world.

With Dexcom G7, the #1 recommended CGM brand7,8 now offers the most accurate1 and simple way to help people gain greater control of their diabetes, so they can manage the disease with more confidence. Its low-profile, all-in-one wearable warms up faster than any other CGM on the market,† sending real-time glucose readings automatically to a compatible smart device‡ or receiver, no painful fingersticks* or burdensome scanning required. With an overall MARD of 8.2%, Dexcom G7 is the most accurate CGM on the market,1 building on the trusted performance of Dexcom CGM, which is clinically proven to lower A1C, reduce hyper- and hypoglycemia and increase time in range.2-6 Dexcom G7 is also the only integrated CGM system trusted for use during pregnancy, delivering better peace of mind to pregnant patients managing Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes.

Increasing CGM awareness is critical to help millions of people with diabetes start using the latest diabetes management technology to improve their health and quality of life.

More than 4.8 million Americans with diabetes who use insulin are expected to watch Super Bowl LVII 1,9

Despite CGM being established as the standard of care in diabetes management, about 3.3 million of those viewers don’t currently use CGM to manage their diabetes 1

Of those 3.3 million people watching on Sunday not using CGM, 70%, or more than 2.3 million, have coverage for CGM or are expected to have coverage for CGM by the end of 2023 through private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid 1,10

Dexcom is the number one covered and most reimbursed CGM on the market10 with a third of patients with commercial coverage paying $0 out of pocket and the majority paying less than $40 per month§,11

"At Dexcom, we are in the business of providing information that can help people with diabetes better manage their disease. With so many people still unaware of CGM and how it can benefit them, we thought the best way to get the word out was to partner once again with one of the biggest stars on the biggest stage,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and CEO of Dexcom. "Nick Jonas and the Super Bowl is a magical combination to encourage millions of Americans with diabetes to get started with Dexcom G7 and begin their journey toward better controlled diabetes and improved health.”

Diabetes is a serious problem that has reached epidemic proportions with no signs of slowing down. Today, the global burden of diabetes reaches 537 million people and costs nearly $1 trillion in diabetes-related health expenditures.12 What’s more, the rate of young people with diabetes in the US alone is projected to surge 146% by 2060.13 Now more than ever, it is essential to raise awareness for life-changing CGM technology that has revolutionized diabetes management.

The Super Bowl ad is at the center of a broader awareness campaign that aims to highlight the "magic moments” people with diabetes can experience with a little help from their Dexcom CGM. The campaign asks the diabetes community to share the personal "magic moments” they are most proud of on social media to show the world diabetes doesn’t have to hold anyone back. A group of seven Dexcom Warriors were invited to the Super Bowl set for a behind-the-scenes look at the spot and to share their inspiring stories with Jonas, including Mireya Martinez, a Texas-based pastor living with Type 2 diabetes.

"Diabetes is a relentless disease and managing it properly can sometimes feel impossible,” said Martinez. "Being surrounded by so many other people with diabetes on set who understand what it’s like to live with this disease was an inspiring experience. It is extremely rewarding to be part of this Super Bowl campaign raising awareness for CGM and helping people with diabetes feel understood and represented. I am so excited for Dexcom G7 to launch and for millions of people to experience the magic of CGM for themselves.”

To facilitate immediate access to Dexcom G7 for as many users as possible, Dexcom will have accessible cash pay options in place at launch as the company transitions coverage availability for the new system.

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom, visit dexcom.com/about-dexcom.

*Fingersticks required for diabetes treatment decisions if symptoms or expectations do not match readings.

†Dexcom G7 can complete warmup within 30 minutes, whereas other CGM brands require up to an hour or longer. ‡To view a list of compatible smart devices, visit dexcom.com/compatibility. §Refers to estimated out-of-pocket cost for eligible commercially insured patients from the Dexcom CGM sensor when claims are adjudicated as a pharmacy benefit, and includes benefits and offerings through available Dexcom programs, such as the voucher program. Actual cost may vary and is subject to individual insurance coverage.

