|
13.03.2023 12:30:00
DexCom Comments on SVB Relationship
DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), today issued the following statement in response to speculation following the developments at Silicon Valley Bank, including a recent CNBC article:
"Dexcom does not have material exposure to the developments at Silicon Valley Bank, including with respect to the company’s cash deposits. Although the company has worked successfully with SVB for many years, DexCom does not have any exclusive banking relationship with SVB. As noted in Dexcom’s recent filing on form 10-K, the company currently retains approximately $2.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities. Approximately $2.7 million of this amount is held at SVB.”
About DexCom, Inc.
DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information on Dexcom, visit https://www.dexcom.com/en-us/about-dexcom.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005326/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DexCom Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu DexCom Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DexCom Inc.
|103,52
|1,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Daten zur US-Inflation: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen knicken letztlich ein
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag höher, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verbuchen konnte. An den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.