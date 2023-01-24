|
24.01.2023 15:00:00
Dexcom Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Management will hold a conference call to review the company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the DexCom investor relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.
To listen to the conference call, please dial (888) 414-4585 (US/Canada) or (646) 960-0331 (International) and use the confirmation ID "9430114" approximately five minutes prior to the start time.
About DexCom, Inc.
DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005399/en/
