Dexcom Showcases Accuracy, Reliability and Ease of Use of Its Dexcom G6 CGM System at the 66th Annual Meeting of the Japan Diabetes Society

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, will showcase the accuracy, reliability and ease of use of its DexCom G6 CGM System and will highlight the latest clinical evidence that continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of Dexcom CGM during the 66th Annual Meeting of the Japan Diabetes Society held May 11-13, 2023 in Kagoshima, Japan.

Dexcom G6 uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device* or receiver, giving patients real-time glucose data without the need to scan or prick their finger.† The system has customizable and predictive alerts and alarms to help avoid potentially dangerous low and high blood sugar events and a function that allows patients to share their glucose data in real time with up to 10 followers.‡

"Over the last several months we have made significant progress in making Dexcom G6 more accessible and easier to use for people living with diabetes in Japan,” said Scott Moss, vice president of Asia-Pacific at Dexcom. "Since the last annual JDS meeting, we have been able to secure a non-adjunctive indication for Dexcom G6, making it the only real-time CGM system in Japan that can be used to make treatment decisions without routine fingersticks.† Additionally, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare recently approved the expansion of reimbursement coverage for Dexcom G6 to include all people with diabetes who use insulin at least once a day, making real-time CGM accessible to more than a million additional people living with diabetes in Japan.”

Both the non-adjunctive decision and the decision to expand reimbursement coverage were granted based on extensive research that demonstrates the accuracy, reliability, ease of use and clinical benefits of Dexcom G6.

Dexcom G6: Real-time glucose readings users can trust

With more than 300 clinical trials, the accuracy and efficacy of Dexcom CGM is supported by more peer reviewed research than any other CGM system on the market 1-13

Type 1 patients using Dexcom CGM on mealtime insulin saw a 1% HbA1c reduction after 24 weeks of regular use 1

Type 2 patients § on mealtime insulin saw a 1.4% HbA1c reduction after using Dexcom CGM for 12+ weeks 3

Common medications, including vitamin c (cold medications),15,16 paracetamol (common painkiller),|| and salicylic acid (used in aspirin) do not interfere with the accuracy of glucose readings from Dexcom CGM

"The use of Dexcom G6 can lead to better health outcomes and quality of life for patients. All people two years of age and older with diabetes on insulin therapy should be considered candidates for using CGM,” said Dr. Hirotaka Watada, professor of Juntendo University Graduate School of Medicine, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Tokyo, Japan. "As the population of Japan continues to age, the incidence rate of diabetes among older adults is also increasing. The recent expansion of reimbursement coverage to include all people using insulin has now made Dexcom CGM available to many more older adults with diabetes in Japan, who previously would not have had access to this life-changing technology.”

Not only is Dexcom G6 easy to use17 and now more accessible, there is research that shows Dexcom CGM is effective when used by older patients with diabetes. In a study, Dexcom CGM helped older adults significantly reduce their A1C, increase their time in range and significantly decrease the number of hypoglycemic events they experienced.7,18

This research, along with additional clinical evidence showcasing the effectiveness of Dexcom CGM will be highlighted during the JDS conference in abstracts, at the Dexcom booth (booth number S1) and during a luncheon seminar titled "Real-time CGM changes blood glucose management and future possibilities” featuring Dr. Hirotaka Watada and Dr. Akira Shimada on May 12 from 12-12:45 p.m. in the Rainbow Room at the Shiroyama Hotel in Kagoshima.

For more information about JDS and to register for the conference, click here. To learn more about Dexcom CGM and to get started with Dexcom G6, visit Dexcom.com.

Terumo Corporation is the official distributor of Dexcom CGM in Japan.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world.

†Fingersticks required for diabetes treatment decisions if symptoms or expectations do not match readings.

*To view a list of compatible devices, visit dexcom.com/compatibility. ‡Separate Follow app and internet connection required. Users should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G6 app or receiver before making treatment decisions. §Prior to participating in any study procedures, each subject was asked to voluntarily document their consent by signing an Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved informed consent form. ||Dexcom CGM readings can be used to make diabetes treatment decisions when taking up to a maximum acetaminophen dose of 1,000 mg every six hours. Taking a higher dose may affect the G6 readings.

