Dexcom Unlocks Access to Real-Time CGM for a Further Half a Million People With Diabetes in France

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, today announced the availability of its DexCom ONE real-time CGM sensor via reimbursement, in France.

Dexcom’s announcement brings the company’s highly researched and studied, real-time CGM technology to half a million more people with diabetes in France. Specifically, access is now secured to the Dexcom ONE sensor for all patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, two years and older, who are undergoing intensive insulin therapy (by external pump or >3 injections per day).

The proven accuracy of Dexcom ONE1# allows people to make confident treatment decisions in real-time, without scanning, and as a real-time CGM with alerts, is shown to improve time-in-range significantly more than Flash Glucose Monitoring (isCGM)2§.

"We believe this is truly exciting news for people living with diabetes in France,” said Gérald Zammit, Country Director of Dexcom France. "Access to Dexcom real-time CGM sensors is now available to those who live with diabetes, who aren’t necessarily seen as ‘high risk’, but who can still greatly benefit from it. The launch of Dexcom ONE in France will help to make real-time CGM accessible to as many patients as possible.”

Dexcom real-time CGM use is clinically proven to lower HbA1C, reduce hyper- and hypoglycaemia, and increase time in range3-5.

The launch of Dexcom ONE in France means patients now have access to a choice of Dexcom real-time CGM sensors, the Dexcom G6 continues to offer Type 1, high risk, patients industry-leading connectivity through integrations with leading insulin delivery systems and digital health apps.

§ Results obtained with an rt-CGM with alerts, similar to Dexcom ONE, and compared to Freestyle Libre 1.

# Results obtained with Dexcom G6, which uses the same applicator and sensor (and algorithm) as Dexcom ONE

