|
05.08.2024 22:51:05
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $837 million, or $4.66 per share. This compares with $556 million, or $3.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $813 million or $4.52 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.4% to $2.483 billion from $1.919 billion last year.
Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $837 Mln. vs. $556 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.66 vs. $3.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.483 Bln vs. $1.919 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Diamondback Energy Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Diamondback Energy Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Diamondback Energy Inc
|171,00
|1,38%