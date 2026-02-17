Airbnb Aktie
WKN DE: A2QG35 / ISIN: US0090661010

17.02.2026 18:00:58
Did Airbnb Just Prove the Doubters Wrong?
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) reported better-than-expected earnings for Q4 2025, and the company expects to grow even more in the first quarter. But Airbnb stock has still gone nowhere for years, and we haven't seen the multi-billion dollar businesses that management hoped would be possible because of AI. Have the doubters been proved wrong by a good quarter, or does Airbnb still need to answer some big questions? I answer in the video below. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 11, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 16, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
