WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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26.05.2026 16:53:00
Disney World Strikes Back in 2026
After yielding the spotlight to its crosstown Florida rival last summer, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is making sure that it's the one standing out this time around. Several new attractions officially opened across Disney World's gated attractions on Tuesday morning.It's a different situation than it was heading into the 2025 summer travel season. When Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) officially opened Universal Epic Universe in late May of last year, it was the first major U.S. theme park to open in 24 years. The richly themed portals at Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando were going to draw enthusiasts and the curious.Disney didn't exactly phone it in last summer. It introduced a rethemed attraction inside the iconic Tree of Life at Disney's Animal Kingdom. It also launched a busy slate of summertime-themed activities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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