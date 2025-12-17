DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Takeover

DKSH Technology Signs Biomedic Acquisition in Vietnam



17.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media Release DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Biomedic Science Material Joint Stock Company (“Biomedic”), a leading distributor of equipment and reagents used in the biotechnology and diagnostic market in Vietnam. With this transaction, DKSH Technology further extends its scientific solutions business in line with the Business Unit’s strategy to solidify its position as a leading scientific solutions provider in Asia and Beyond. Zurich, Switzerland, December 17, 2025 – DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Biomedic, a leading Vietnamese distributor of testing, diagnosis and screening solutions in oncology, obstetrics and gynecology, infectious diseases, and forensics.



Established in 2008, Biomedic is based in Hanoi, Vietnam, with over 80 employees across three locations in Vietnam. The company generates annual net sales of around CHF 12 million1 at good profitability. Leveraging long-standing relationships with renowned blue-chip clients, Biomedic serves a broad customer base in the Vietnamese healthcare industry, including prestigious hospitals, testing centers, and fertility support centers. Based on its equipment placement model, Biomedic generates a high share of revenues from recurring consumables.



Mr. Cao Tien Dung, Founder of Biomedic, said: “Over nearly two decades, we have established a strong track record of successfully connecting global biotechnology companies with our customer network across the Vietnamese market. The combination with DKSH marks the next leap in our growth trajectory. Our existing customer base will unlock growth opportunities for DKSH across Vietnam, while we can further scale our business through the Group’s strong sales channels. We are confident that this step will deliver meaningful benefits to both our business partners and our valued employees.”



Hanno Elbraechter, Head Business Unit Technology at DKSH, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Biomedic. Biomedic is known in the industry for its market-leading application and scientific workflow knowledge, as well as a strong team of sales, service and application specialists covering both northern and southern Vietnam. Biomedic will enable DKSH Technology to further build on its strong market position across the growing life science and healthcare space in Vietnam.”



The closing of the transaction is expected during the first quarter of 2026 and is subject to certain conditions.



