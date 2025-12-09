DKSH Aktie
WKN DE: A1JU9U / ISIN: CH0126673539
|
09.12.2025 07:00:13
DKSH Submits Offer to Fully Take-Over its Subsidiary DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad and Aims to Delist the Company from the Malaysian Stock Exchange
|
DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Offer/Takeover
Media Release
DKSH Holding Ltd. (“DKSH”) has, through its 100%-owned subsidiary DKSH Resources (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (“DKSH Resources”), today submitted an offer to fully take over its Malaysian subsidiary DKSH Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (“DHMB”) by taking over the remaining outstanding 25.7% of shares currently held by minority shareholders. As part of DKSH’s ongoing efforts to simplify company structures, DKSH subsequently aims to delist DHMB from the Malaysian stock exchange.
Zurich, Switzerland, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 9, 2025 – DKSH, through its 100%-owned subsidiary DKSH Resources, has today submitted an offer to the Board of Directors of DHMB to take-over the remaining outstanding 25.7% of shares currently owned by minority shareholders, thereby increasing its shareholding from currently 74.3% to 100.0%.
|
