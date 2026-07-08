Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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08.07.2026 22:00:00
Does This News Make Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has not performed well this year. With the company spending small fortunes on its artificial intelligence (AI)-related ambitions, many investors are worried that its investments won't lead to significantly stronger financial results and will only squeeze its profits and margins. However, some recent developments suggest that Meta Platforms' AI spending might pay off after all, just not in the way some people imagined. Let's look into a potential new business venture the tech leader is exploring and what investors should make of it. Image source: The Motley Fool.According to reports, Meta Platforms is exploring selling excess computing capacity. It could do so in several ways, including renting out GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) capacity it isn't using, or the Facebook parent company might also grant access to its internally developed large language models through the cloud. This new initiative could put Meta Platforms in direct competition with companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet that currently dominate the cloud computing industry. And if it can successfully establish itself in this field, Meta Platforms would likely become an even stronger company. Here are two reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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