Dynamic development in the first half of 2026

Operating result excluding revaluation CHF 5.5 million

Net income from revaluation CHF 6.4 million

Consolidated profit CHF 8.4 million

Equity at CHF 1,038.5 million; equity ratio of 56.4%

5% increase in rental income to CHF 13.7 million

Successful leasing activity at the Papieri site

“In the first half of 2026, Cham Swiss Properties was able to increase rental income as planned, move its development projects forward, and strengthen the quality of its portfolio through active portfolio management,” says CEO Thomas Aebischer.

Cham, 25 August 2026 – Cham Swiss Properties closed the first half of 2026 with an operating profit before revaluation of CHF 5.5 million. Operating profit, including revaluation effects, amounts to CHF 11.9 million. Revaluation gains total CHF 6.4 million. This results in consolidated profit of CHF 8.4 million, corresponding to earnings per share of CHF 0.20. The value of the real estate portfolio as of 30 June 2026 was CHF 1,761.3 million (31 December 2025: CHF 1,725.0 million).

Rental income

Following the full consolidation of income from the Ina Invest portfolio, Cham Swiss Properties generated rental income of CHF 13.7 million, a 5% increase (pro forma rental income including Ina Invest as of the first half of 2025: CHF 13.1 million). The Lokstadt halls in Winterthur and the Zentrallager on the Papieri site were the main contributors to this growth. The rental income base for 2026 is CHF 27.8 million. The vacancy rate is 5%.

Construction projects

On behalf of Cham Swiss Properties, construction is currently underway on six investment properties in Zurich, Geneva, and Cham for the company’s own portfolio, with a total investment volume of CHF 172 million. We are satisfied with the construction progress on all projects. In Winterthur, we expect civil engineering work on the Rocket high-rise to begin in early 2027. The building permit for Construction Site 3 in Baar was recently granted – provided pre-leasing progress is positive, we will also begin construction there shortly.

Bredella site development

Since June 2026, Cham Swiss Properties has been driving forward the development of Bredella West and – with a longer-term horizon – Bredella East as the sole owner. As part of a share swap, we acquired the 30.9% stake held by the minority shareholders of our subsidiary, Bredella Beteiligungen AG. This transaction allowed us to simplify the structure of Cham Swiss Properties and increase our operational agility in this significant site development. As planned, we will begin the initial demolition and preparatory work for Bredella West as early as the second half of 2026.

Papieri site development

The Papieri site in Cham is increasingly becoming a location with regional appeal. The historic Kesselhaus is fully leased and will be ready for occupancy starting in the second half of 2026. The third construction phase is nearing completion, and the leasing situation is very satisfactory. Building E, with its 64 apartments, is practically fully leased and will be ready for occupancy starting in September 2026. We have secured prominent tenants for office and commercial building F, including the listed company Aryzta, which will relocate its headquarters from Schlieren to the Papieri site by the end of 2026. Our team is also set to relocate: starting in January 2027, the approximately 50 employees in Cham will be working in Building F on Knonauerstrasse. The move-out of Cham Swiss Properties and the other temporary tenants from the Kalanderbau clears the way for the conversion of this historic building, dating from 1910, into a residential building. The building permit has already been granted, so construction can begin in early 2027. Around the same time, we will begin work on the Durolux and Trafo buildings – the project is expected to be completed in mid-2028. We were already able to secure long-term leases for the majority of the space in these two historic buildings during the first half of 2026.

Pavatex site development

The revision of Cham’s local zoning plan – which also includes rezoning the Pavatex site into a mixed-use zone with residential use and a zone for public facilities – is currently on hold due to a voting rights appeal. The vote on the development plan for Pavatex South is expected to take place in 2027. In contrast, greater clarity has been achieved regarding PFAS contamination on the plots within the Pavatex site. The assessment of remediation needs was factored into the property valuation as of 30 June 2026.

Active portfolio management

As part of its portfolio strategy, Cham Swiss Properties focuses on quality and potential for value appreciation and pursues an active portfolio management approach. Given the substantial investment requirements, the high complexity of the development, and regulatory issues, the company divested two development projects from the former Ina Invest portfolio in Onex, in the Canton of Geneva. In contrast, after the balance sheet date, in July 2026, we acquired a property in the city of Geneva. This property complements the existing development properties on Rue du Grand-Pré. The acquisition and the resulting opportunity for comprehensive development of the site create an interesting upside potential.

Balance sheet and financing

As of 30 June 2026, the company’s total assets amounted to CHF 1,842.4 million. The equity of CHF 1,038.5 million included in this figure corresponds to a strong equity ratio of 56.4%. The net asset value (NAV) per share is CHF 21.23. This solid financial position enables Cham Swiss Properties to implement its portfolio strategy independently and without a capital increase. Building a staggered bond portfolio extending through 2032 is a key element of the financing strategy – accordingly, the company successfully issued its second fixed-rate bond in March 2026.

Outlook

The Board of Directors and the Management are confident about the future. We expect rental income to grow in line with our strategy and according to plan, further operational progress on our construction and development projects, and sustained demand for our residential, commercial, and office spaces.

Key figures 01.01. – 30.06.2026 01.01. – 30.06.2025 Income statement (in CHF million) Rental income 13.7 9.1 Incl. rental income Ina Invest 01.01. – merger - 13.1 Net result from sale of promotional properties 0 37.3 Operating result excluding revaluation 5.5 39.0 Net income from revaluation 6.4 125.4 Consolidated profit 8.4 144.0 Balance sheet (in CHF million) 30.06.2026 31.12.2025 Promotional properties 20.8 20.8 Investment properties 765.9 762.4 Development properties 974.7 941.9 Financial liabilities 627.0 541.9 Equity 1,038.5 1,050.5 Equity ratio (in %) 56.4 59.2 NAV per share (in CHF) 21.23 21.50 LTV (in %) 35.6 31.4 Earnings per share (in CHF) 0.20 3.35

More information

Cham Swiss Properties' half-year report and investor presentation are available on the website:

? Reporting Half-year

An analyst, investor and media webcast on the 2026 half-year results will take place today at 10:30 a.m. The presentations will be held in German. You can participate in the webcast via the following link: ? Webcast

Contacts for investors and analysts

Daniel Grab, CFO

investors@champroperties.ch

+41 79 330 55 22



Contact for media

media@champroperties.ch

+41 79 705 88 15

One of Switzerland's most sustainable real estate portfolios

Cham Swiss Properties AG is a real estate company based in Cham (ZG). It was formed in 2025 through the merger of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG. The company focuses on the value-creating development of attractive living and working spaces in central locations with good public transport connections in Switzerland. Its real estate portfolio amounts to around CHF 1.8 billion. Over the coming years, Cham Swiss Properties will build up and expand a high-quality, sustainable and diversified real estate portfolio. Once the current projects are completed, the company’s portfolio size is estimated to increase to around CHF 3 billion and generate annual rental income of over CHF 100 million. The expertise of the approximately 70 employees of Cham Swiss Properties covers the entire value chain of the real estate life cycle. Cham Swiss Properties is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CHAM, CH0524026959). Further information is available at champroperties.ch.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this ad hoc announcement. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on the current views and assumptions of Cham Swiss Properties AG. Cham Swiss Properties AG does not assume any obligation to update or supplement this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement, offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase shares in any jurisdiction. It is for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35 et seq. of the Federal Act on Financial Services (FinSA).

Press release (PDF)