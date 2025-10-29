eBay Aktie

eBay für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030

29.10.2025 23:05:13

EBay Inc Q3 2025 Revenue Up 9% On Strong Performance

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY), the multinational e-commerce company, reported third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Net income for the third quarter was $597 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, a slight decrease from $636 million or $1.29 per share last year. Adjusted net income rose to $636 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, from $588 million last year.

Revenue rose to $2.82 billion, a significant increase from $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year.

eBay returned $757 million to shareholders in the third quarter, including $625 million in share repurchases and $132 million in cash dividends.

Looking ahead, the company provided the fourth quarter 2025 guidance of revenue between $2.83 billion and $2.89 billion and full-year revenue expected at $10.97 billion to $11.03 billion, with EPS guidance non-GAAP of $1.31 to $1.36.

EBAY ended Wednesday's session at $99.54, down 0.04%. The stock slipped further after hours, trading at $93.25, down 6.23% on the NasdaqGS.

