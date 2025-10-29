eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
|
29.10.2025 21:18:05
EBay Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $632 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $634 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.
Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $636 million or $1.36 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $2.820 billion from $2.576 billion last year.
eBay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $632 Mln. vs. $634 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $2.820 Bln vs. $2.576 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.31 - $1.36 Full year EPS guidance: $5.42 - $5.47
