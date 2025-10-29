EBay Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $632 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $634 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $636 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $2.820 billion from $2.576 billion last year.

eBay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.31 - $1.36 Full year EPS guidance: $5.42 - $5.47