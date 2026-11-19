Advanced Blockchain Aktie
WKN DE: A0M93V / ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
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19.11.2026 16:57:03
EQS-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG: Change on the Management Board
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Advanced Blockchain AG: Change on the Management Board
Berlin, 19 November 2026 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“ABAG”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that Maik Laske has resigned from his position as a member of the Management Board for personal reasons, in the best mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, effective 15 January 2027. Mr Laske will continue to support the Company as an adviser.
Investor Relations Contact
Maik Laske
Mathias Roch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG:
End of Inside Information
19-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930403669510
|Fax:
|+4930403669511
|E-mail:
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|485100003NGNIR3CO857
|EQS News ID:
|2438868
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2438868 19-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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