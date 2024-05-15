EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2024 and expects Dr. Margarete Haase to continue as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2024 and expects Dr. Margarete Haase to continue as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange



ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2024 and expects Dr. Margarete Haase to continue as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

Premstätten, Austria and Munich, Germany (May 15, 2024) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) has published the resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board for the Annual General Meeting on June 14, 2024 on the company's website.

The term of current Supervisory Board Chairwoman Dr. Margarete Haase and Supervisory Board member Brigitte Ederer will expire this year, and both are standing for re-election. Accordingly, agenda item 6 contains the proposals for the elections to the Supervisory Board. The term for both proposed elections is intended to last until the Annual General Meeting 2028, i.e. for approximately 4 years.

The CVs of Dr. Haase and Ms. Ederer are also published on the company website.

On December 7, 2023, the ams OSRAM Group successfully completed its refinancing, including a rights issue and the issuance of new unsecured, senior notes. As a consequence, the Company's share capital and the share count increased significantly. For this, agenda item 7 relates to the proposed resolution to re-divide the company's share capital by means of a reverse split at a ratio of 10 : 1 (ten shares to one share), so that 10 (ten) existing no-par value shares in the company will be merged into 1 (one) no-par value share.

Furthermore, the Conditional Capital 2023 now only represents around 2.75% of the current share capital after the rights issue. This existing Conditional Capital 2023 as well as the current authorization to issue financial instruments shall be revoked and a new Conditional Capital 2024 plus a corresponding new authorization shall be resolved, in both cases again corresponding to 10% (as before the rights issue in 2023) of the Company's current share capital (agenda items 8 and 9).

The relevant documents for the Annual General Meeting will be made available on the company website by May 24, 2024 at the latest.

About ams OSRAM:

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives.



With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, industrial, medical and consumer markets to maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.



Our around 20,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.6 billion revenues in 2023 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

