|
15.05.2024 20:24:23
EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2024 and expects Dr. Margarete Haase to continue as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
Premstätten, Austria and Munich, Germany (May 15, 2024) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) has published the resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board for the Annual General Meeting on June 14, 2024 on the company's website.
The term of current Supervisory Board Chairwoman Dr. Margarete Haase and Supervisory Board member Brigitte Ederer will expire this year, and both are standing for re-election. Accordingly, agenda item 6 contains the proposals for the elections to the Supervisory Board. The term for both proposed elections is intended to last until the Annual General Meeting 2028, i.e. for approximately 4 years.
The CVs of Dr. Haase and Ms. Ederer are also published on the company website.
On December 7, 2023, the ams OSRAM Group successfully completed its refinancing, including a rights issue and the issuance of new unsecured, senior notes. As a consequence, the Company's share capital and the share count increased significantly. For this, agenda item 7 relates to the proposed resolution to re-divide the company's share capital by means of a reverse split at a ratio of 10 : 1 (ten shares to one share), so that 10 (ten) existing no-par value shares in the company will be merged into 1 (one) no-par value share.
Furthermore, the Conditional Capital 2023 now only represents around 2.75% of the current share capital after the rights issue. This existing Conditional Capital 2023 as well as the current authorization to issue financial instruments shall be revoked and a new Conditional Capital 2024 plus a corresponding new authorization shall be resolved, in both cases again corresponding to 10% (as before the rights issue in 2023) of the Company's current share capital (agenda items 8 and 9).
The relevant documents for the Annual General Meeting will be made available on the company website by May 24, 2024 at the latest.
About ams OSRAM:
The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives.
Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com
Ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter >LinkedIn >Facebook >YouTube
For further information
Investor Relations Media Relations
ams-OSRAM AG ams-OSRAM AG
Dr Juergen Rebel Bernd Hops
Senior Vice President Senior Vice President
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
T: +43 3136 500-0 T: +43 3136 500-0
investor@ams-osram.com press@ams-osram.com
End of Inside Information
15-May-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ams-OSRAM AG
|Tobelbader Straße 30
|8141 Premstaetten
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 3136 500-0
|E-mail:
|investor@ams-osram.com
|Internet:
|https://ams-osram.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A18XM4
|WKN:
|A118Z8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1904281
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1904281 15-May-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ams AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:29
|Börse Zürich in Grün: SLI zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2024 and expects Dr. Margarete Haase to continue as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
15.05.24
|Mittwochshandel in Zürich: SLI bewegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|SIX-Handel: Börsianer lassen SLI am Mittwochnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Börse Zürich: So performt der SLI aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SLI zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|Börse Zürich: SPI schlussendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in Zürich: SLI präsentiert sich zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)