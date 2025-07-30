EQS-Adhoc: audius acquires IT service provider CompuSafe Data Systems AG // Increase in total revenue forecast to over €100 million // important milestone in achieving medium-term goals

EQS-Ad-hoc: audius SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Change in Forecast

audius acquires IT service provider CompuSafe Data Systems AG // Increase in total revenue forecast to over €100 million // important milestone in achieving medium-term goals



Weinstadt, July 30, 2025

audius SE today signed an agreement to purchase all shares in Munich-based CompuSafe Data Systems AG. The acquisition expands audius' service portfolio to include IT service management (ITSM) solutions from ServiceNow, among other areas. CompuSafe serves its customers with around 180 employees. In addition to access to further service offerings, customers, and employees, the acquisition offers cross-selling potentials in additional industries. The acquisition is an important milestone on the way to achieving total revenue of more than €115 million in the coming fiscal year.

Founded over 35 years ago, CompuSafe Data Systems AG offers customized IT services and IT transformation for corporate customers in long-term, partnership-based business relationships. Similar to audius, CompuSafe provides services along the value chain of consult, design, build, operate, and manage. Its focus areas include project management and support for applications and data center operations. Other areas of expertise include the replacement of legacy applications, in-house 5G networks, and applications in the field of artificial intelligence. The company has a total of around 180 employees and is generating total revenue of around €20 million in the current fiscal year (which runs from April 1 to March 31).

The transaction will be closed on September 10, 2025. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

In view of the transaction and the associated consolidation of CompuSafe into the audius Group in the final quarter of 2025, the pro rata consolidation of Ergonomics, which was acquired at the beginning of July, and a generally positive business performance, audius now expects total revenue of more than €100 million for the full year 2025 (previously more than €90 million). These factors will also have a positive impact on earnings. audius will provide more specific details on the new earnings forecast when it publishes its half-year figures.

About audius

The audius ITC group was founded in 1991 and operates with around 700 employees at over 20 locations worldwide with a focus on the DACH region.

The portfolio comprises 3 business units: IT Services and Software/Cloud with customized solutions for public clients, SMEs and international corporations, as well as Telecommunications with a focus on network infrastructures and the development and expansion of the 5G network.

audius' customers include global corporations and medium-sized companies, and the focus of its support is on the use of future-oriented technologies such as artificial intelligence and best practices. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange.



