EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG commissions restructuring opinion

BayWa AG has commissioned a restructuring opinion. This is BayWa’s response to a strained financing situation. Based on constructive talks with financing partners and the measures initiated, the Board of Management is convinced that the financial situation can be sustainably strengthened. This way BayWa continues to pursue its course of consolidation.

Contact:
Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG, Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-38 87, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-38 87,
e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de


Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89/ 9222-3691
Fax: +49 (0)89/ 9212-3680
E-mail: presse@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.com
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
