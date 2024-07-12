|
12.07.2024 20:01:51
EQS-Adhoc: BayWa AG commissions restructuring opinion
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Financing
BayWa AG has commissioned a restructuring opinion. This is BayWa’s response to a strained financing situation. Based on constructive talks with financing partners and the measures initiated, the Board of Management is convinced that the financial situation can be sustainably strengthened. This way BayWa continues to pursue its course of consolidation.
Contact:
Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG, Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-38 87, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-38 87,
e-mail: josko.radeljic@baywa.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89/ 9222-3691
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89/ 9212-3680
|E-mail:
|presse@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|WKN:
|519406, 519400,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1945639
