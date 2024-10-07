Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 18:04:24

EQS-Adhoc: Blue Cap AG sells its subsidiary Neschen Coating GmbH to ATP adhesive systems AG and adjusts guidance for financial year 2024 due to transaction

EQS-Ad-hoc: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
Blue Cap AG sells its subsidiary Neschen Coating GmbH to ATP adhesive systems AG and adjusts guidance for financial year 2024 due to transaction

07-Oct-2024 / 18:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, October 07, 2024 – Blue Cap AG (“Blue Cap”) today signed an agreement on the sale of its 100% stake in Neschen Coating GmbH (“Neschen”). The buyer is ATP adhesive systems AG (“ATP”), a strategic investor.

The total proceeds (before taxes) are in the double-digit million range and around 10% above the net asset value valuation as of June 30, 2024. The sale of the company corresponds to an annual return on invested capital (internal rate of return) of around 44% and means a multiple on the capital invested of around 8x.

Neschen, which has been part of Blue Cap since 2016, is an international manufacturer of self-adhesive products and coated media that are used in industrial applications, graphic media and book protection, among others.

Taking into account the transaction and the current business development, Blue Cap adjusts its guidance for the full year 2024. Weaker revenue development in some segments is faced by a better than expected result guidance, in particular for con-pearl. For the continuing operations, the Management Board now expects consolidated revenue for the full year 2024 in a range of EUR 200-220 million (previously EUR 270-290 million) and an adjusted(1) EBITDA margin of 9.5-10.5% (previously 8.5-9.5%).

(1) Adjustments: Adjusted for extraordinary, out-of-period and other effects from reorganization measures and one-off effects

 

About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a Munich-based investment company founded in 2006 and listed on the capital market. The company acquires medium-sized companies from the B2B sector in special situations and supports them in their entrepreneurial development with the aim of selling them profitably at a later date. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate sales of between EUR 20 and 200 million and have a sustainably stable core business. Blue Cap mostly holds majority stakes in eight companies from the Adhesives & Coating Technology, Plastics Technology, Production Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services sectors. The Group currently employs around 1,200 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact:

Blue Cap AG
Annika Küppers
Corporate Affairs
Phone +49 89 288909-24
ir@blue-cap.de



End of Inside Information

07-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Blue Cap AG
Ludwigstraße 11
80539 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89-288 909 0
Fax: +49 89 288 909 19
E-mail: ir@blue-cap.de
Internet: www.blue-cap.de
ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1
WKN: A0JM2M
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2003385

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2003385  07-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

