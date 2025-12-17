EQS-Adhoc: centrotherm international AG: Centrotherm AcquiCo AG submits request for the squeeze-out of minority shareholders of centrotherm international AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Delisting

centrotherm international AG: Centrotherm AcquiCo AG submits request for the squeeze-out of minority shareholders of centrotherm international AG



17-Dec-2025 / 18:39 CET/CEST

Centrotherm AcquiCo AG submits request for the squeeze-out of minority shareholders of centrotherm international AG pursuant to section 62 para. 5 sentence 1, 8 of the German Transformation Act in conjunction with sections 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (squeeze-out under merger law)



Blaubeuren, 17. December 2025 – Today, Centrotherm AcquiCo AG (formerly: Perle 49. AG), Frankfurt am Main (“Main Shareholder”), informed centrotherm international AG (“Company”) that it owns shares in the Company amounting to 90% of the Company’s share capital following the consummation of the share purchase agreement with Solarpark Blautal GmbH.



The Main Shareholder therefore requested the Company’s management board today to have a resolution passed at a shareholders’ meeting of the Company, which is yet to be convened, in connection with a group merger of the Company as the transferring legal entity to the Main Shareholder as the acquiring legal entity, on the transfer of the shares of the Company’s remaining shareholders to the Main Shareholder against payment of an adequate cash compensation pursuant to section 62 para. 5 sentence 1, 8 of the German Transformation Act in conjunction with sections 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (“Squeeze-Out”). For this purpose, a merger agreement shall be concluded between the Company and the Main Shareholder.



The amount of the cash compensation has not yet been determined. It will be determined on the basis of, among other things, a company valuation that is still to be carried out and will be disclosed to the Company separately in a second squeeze-out request from the Main Shareholder. The adequacy of the cash compensation determined will be reviewed by an expert auditor to be appointed by the competent court.



The Squeeze-Out will take effect subject to, among other things, the approval of the Company’s shareholders’ meeting and the registration of this resolution and the merger with the Company’s commercial register as well as the registration of the merger with the commercial register of the Main Shareholder. The shares of the minority shareholders will only be transferred to the Main Shareholder once the merger has been registered with the commercial register of the Main Shareholder.



The Company’s shareholders’ meeting is expected to pass a resolution on the Squeeze-Out at the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The Company will provide information on the date of the 2026 Annual General Meeting in accordance with legal requirements.

Notifying person:

Nathalie Albrecht (Manager Public & Investor Relations)

Phone: +49 7344 918-6304

E-mail: investor@centrotherm.de



Additional information:

centrotherm international AG

Württemberger Str. 31

89143 Blaubeuren

Germany



Website:

ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9 (bearer shares); DE000A1TNMN7 (unlisted shares from the non-cash capital increase)

Inclusion: Open Market (Basic Board), Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Corporate domicile: Germany



<end of the ad hoc announcement>

