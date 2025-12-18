centrotherm international Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNMM / ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9
|
18.12.2025 08:03:23
EQS-News: centrotherm international AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: centrotherm international AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
centrotherm international AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board
Blaubeuren, December 18, 2025 – In the wake of the new shareholder structure, Hans-Hasso Kersten and Dr. Xinan Jia, members of the Supervisory Board of centrotherm international AG ("Company" or "centrotherm"), resigned from their positions with effect from December 17, 2025.The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Robert M. Hartung, will remain a member of the Company's Supervisory Board.
The Company's Management Board will immediately apply to the Ulm Local Court for the appointment of two new Supervisory Board members. The Company expects the court to appoint replacements in January 2026. The new main shareholder, which is controlled by the Ardian Semiconductor fund, will be represented by two members on the Supervisory Board in future.
Robert M. Hartung: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, I would like to thank the two departing members for their valuable cooperation over the past years. Both have made a significant contribution to supporting the Management Board with their expertise in the realignment of the company."
Dr. Xinan Jia has been associated with centrotherm since 2006 and held various management positions in Asia before being appointed to the Supervisory Board in 2018. The previous Deputy Chairman, Hans-Hasso Kersten, had been with the company since early 2014 and also served as Chairman of the Audit Committee.
centrotherm international AG
18.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|centrotherm international AG
|Württemberger Str. 31
|89143 Blaubeuren
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7344 918-0
|Fax:
|+49 7344 918-8388
|E-mail:
|info@centrotherm.de
|Internet:
|www.centrotherm.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNMM9, DE000A1TNMN7
|WKN:
|A1TNMM, A1TNMN
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2247818
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2247818 18.12.2025 CET/CEST
