EQS-Adhoc: Circus Defence launches active operations at military sites

EQS-Ad-hoc: Circus SE / Key word(s): Other

Circus Defence launches active operations at military sites



15-Apr-2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Circus Defence launches active operations at military site



Munich, 15 April 2026 – Circus Defence SE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), has for the first time deployed its AI robotics technology at a secured military base.

The German Armed Forces are the first active customer in the defence sector. The deployment was completed earlier than expected, only three months after contract award.

Further deliveries in the defence sector are imminent, including ongoing integration work for deployment to the Ukrainian armed forces and the recently announced award of a public tender for the Lithuanian armed forces on NATO’s eastern flank.



Investor Contact:

Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

Circus SE

Email: ir@circus-group.com

Website: www.circus-group.com