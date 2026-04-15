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WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355

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15.04.2026 11:45:24

EQS-Adhoc: Circus Defence launches active operations at military sites

EQS-Ad-hoc: Circus SE / Key word(s): Other
Circus Defence launches active operations at military sites

15-Apr-2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus Defence launches active operations at military site

Munich, 15 April 2026 – Circus Defence SE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), has for the first time deployed its AI robotics technology at a secured military base.

The German Armed Forces are the first active customer in the defence sector. The deployment was completed earlier than expected, only three months after contract award.

Further deliveries in the defence sector are imminent, including ongoing integration work for deployment to the Ukrainian armed forces and the recently announced award of a public tender for the Lithuanian armed forces on NATO’s eastern flank.

Investor Contact:

Elena Coles
Head of Investor Relations
Circus SE

Email: ir@circus-group.com
Website: www.circus-group.com



End of Inside Information

15-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
St. Martin-Straße 112
81669 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2308826

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2308826  15-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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