Circus Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355
|
15.04.2026 11:45:24
EQS-Adhoc: Circus Defence launches active operations at military sites
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Circus SE / Key word(s): Other
Circus Defence launches active operations at military site
The German Armed Forces are the first active customer in the defence sector. The deployment was completed earlier than expected, only three months after contract award.
Further deliveries in the defence sector are imminent, including ongoing integration work for deployment to the Ukrainian armed forces and the recently announced award of a public tender for the Lithuanian armed forces on NATO’s eastern flank.
Elena Coles
Email: ir@circus-group.com
End of Inside Information
15-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|St. Martin-Straße 112
|81669 München
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2308826
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2308826 15-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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