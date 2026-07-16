Circus Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355
|
16.07.2026 08:48:53
EQS-News: Circus Commences Operations with Ukrainian Ground Forces
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EQS-News: Circus SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Circus Commences Operations with Ukrainian Ground Forces
Munich, July 16, 2026 – Circus SE (WKN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), today announces the commencement of live operations of its robotic-based troop supply technology with the 3rd Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces in the Kyiv area – marking the first ever use of autonomous meal supply systems within an active conflict environment.
The Ukraine launch follows the recent CA-1 robotic launch with the German Armed Forces and the successful award of a public procurement tender for autonomous meal supply with the Lithuanian Armed Forces on NATO's Eastern Flank.
ABOUT CIRCUS SE
Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.
Elena Coles
Email: ir@circus-group.com
16.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Circus SE
|Taunusstraße 21
|80807 München
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@circus-group.com
|Internet:
|https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN355
|WKN:
|A2YN35
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|98450020CA9F13FUED64
|EQS News ID:
|2366614
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2366614 16.07.2026 CET/CEST
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