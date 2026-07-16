Circus Aktie

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WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355

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16.07.2026 08:48:53

EQS-News: Circus Commences Operations with Ukrainian Ground Forces

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Circus Commences Operations with Ukrainian Ground Forces

16.07.2026 / 08:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus Commences Operations with Ukrainian Ground Forces

Munich, July 16, 2026 – Circus SE (WKN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1), today announces the commencement of live operations of its robotic-based troop supply technology with the 3rd Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces in the Kyiv area – marking the first ever use of autonomous meal supply systems within an active conflict environment.

Ahead of deployment, Circus received regulatory certification from the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection. This certification confirms compliance with all applicable health, quality, and safety standards required to import the company's technology into Ukraine, and clears the path for operational use at scale.

Soldiers are supplied using Circus's full technology stack, comprising the hardware system, AI-controlled software, and proprietary ingredient infrastructure that underpins autonomous meal production in military environments.

The deployment marks Circus's entry into the Ukrainian market and the operational commencement of the partnership with the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, first announced in December 2025 under a framework agreement covering up to 25 autonomous robotic systems.

“This technology is improving the entire food supply chain in the armed forces. It doesn’t replace our catering forces; it complements them, closing the gaps where we couldn’t reach soldiers with nutritious food quickly enough. For situations like ours, it’s the best solution possible.” – Major of the 3rd Army Corps Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces commented on the launch.

The Ukraine launch follows the recent CA-1 robotic launch with the German Armed Forces and the successful award of a public procurement tender for autonomous meal supply with the Lithuanian Armed Forces on NATO's Eastern Flank.

ABOUT CIRCUS SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.

IR CONTACT

Elena Coles
Head of Investor Relations
Circus SE

Email: ir@circus-group.com

 


16.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
Taunusstraße 21
80807 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 98450020CA9F13FUED64
EQS News ID: 2366614

 
End of News EQS News Service

2366614  16.07.2026 CET/CEST

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