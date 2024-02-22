EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 20 million euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 20 million euros



Frankfurt am Main, 22 February 2024

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 20 million euros

Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Art. 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The management board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG („DBAG“) (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) has resolved today, with the consent of the supervisory board, to implement a share buyback program. The aggregate volume of the share buyback program amounts to up to 20 million euro (without incidental acquisition costs); however, a maximum of 800,000 shares shall be acquired under the share buyback program, which corresponds to a share of approximately 4.25% in the current share capital of DBAG. Under this share buyback program, the respective purchase price per share (without incidental acquisition costs) will not exceed the limit of 90% of the net asset value per share as published in the most recent quarterly statement of DBAG. The buyback will begin soon and will be implemented over a period of up to one year.

With the share buyback program, the management board of DBAG makes use of the authorization to repurchase own shares granted by the shareholders’ meeting of DBAG on 28 February 2023 pursuant to Section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), according to which authorization the management board may repurchase own shares, with the consent of the supervisory board, in an amount of up to ten percent of the share capital until 27 February 2028. In accordance with this authorization, the consideration per share to be paid by DBAG (without incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than ten percent higher or lower than the market price of DBAG shares determined on the trading day by the opening auction in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The share buyback will be implemented by a credit institution via the stock exchange in accordance with Art. 5 Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) in conjunction with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the EU Commission. The repurchased shares can be used for all legally permissible purposes.

Further details on the share buyback program will be published prior to the beginning of the share buyback program on the website of DBAG (http://www.dbag.de) under “Investor Relations – Share Buyback Program”. DBAG will also regularly publish information about the progress of the share buyback program on this website. DBAG reserves the right to suspend or terminate the share buyback program at any time.

