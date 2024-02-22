|
22.02.2024 09:31:27
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 20 million euros
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Frankfurt am Main, 22 February 2024
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 20 million euros
Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Art. 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The management board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG („DBAG“) (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) has resolved today, with the consent of the supervisory board, to implement a share buyback program. The aggregate volume of the share buyback program amounts to up to 20 million euro (without incidental acquisition costs); however, a maximum of 800,000 shares shall be acquired under the share buyback program, which corresponds to a share of approximately 4.25% in the current share capital of DBAG. Under this share buyback program, the respective purchase price per share (without incidental acquisition costs) will not exceed the limit of 90% of the net asset value per share as published in the most recent quarterly statement of DBAG. The buyback will begin soon and will be implemented over a period of up to one year.
With the share buyback program, the management board of DBAG makes use of the authorization to repurchase own shares granted by the shareholders’ meeting of DBAG on 28 February 2023 pursuant to Section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), according to which authorization the management board may repurchase own shares, with the consent of the supervisory board, in an amount of up to ten percent of the share capital until 27 February 2028. In accordance with this authorization, the consideration per share to be paid by DBAG (without incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than ten percent higher or lower than the market price of DBAG shares determined on the trading day by the opening auction in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The share buyback will be implemented by a credit institution via the stock exchange in accordance with Art. 5 Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) in conjunction with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the EU Commission. The repurchased shares can be used for all legally permissible purposes.
Further details on the share buyback program will be published prior to the beginning of the share buyback program on the website of DBAG (http://www.dbag.de) under “Investor Relations – Share Buyback Program”. DBAG will also regularly publish information about the progress of the share buyback program on this website. DBAG reserves the right to suspend or terminate the share buyback program at any time.
Contact:Roland Rapelius
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Email: Roland.Rapelius@dbag.de
Telephone: +49 69 95787 365
End of Inside Information
22-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1842583
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1842583 22-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Nachrichten
|
22.02.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Volumen von bis zu 20 Millionen Euro (EQS Group)
|
22.02.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 20 million euros (EQS Group)
|
21.02.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Gewinne im SDAX (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start stärker (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: So steht der SDAX nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Analysen
|14.02.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.02.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.02.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|08.02.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.01.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|14.02.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.02.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.02.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|08.02.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.01.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|14.02.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.02.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.02.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|08.02.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.01.24
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|27,55
|-0,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.