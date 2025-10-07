Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNUT / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
07.10.2025 07:31:53
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Transaction in own shares
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Frankfurt/Main, 7 October 2025. – In the period from 29 September 2025 up to including 3 October 2025, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired 17,022 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 26 February 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following quantities were purchased:
The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 3 March 2025 up to and including 3 October 2025 amounts to 301,822 shares.
The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/shareholder-relations/share-buyback-program).
07.10.2025 CET/CEST
English
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Untermainanlage 1
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
www.dbag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2208934 07.10.2025 CET/CEST
