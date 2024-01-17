|
17.01.2024 12:47:34
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year significantly lower year-on-year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / German Securities ID: A1TNUT) – Gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year significantly lower year-on-year
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (“DBAG”) expects to post gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal for the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year (1 October to 31 December 2023) which will be significantly lower than the result for the same quarter of the previous financial year. In line with DBAG's business model, net gains and losses on measurement and disposal is a key driver of consolidated net income; hence, the respective figure for the first quarter of 2023/2024 is also expected to be significantly lower than the comparable quarterly result for the previous financial year 2022/2023.
DBAG has not yet concluded the valuation of its portfolio as at 31 December 2023. The interim financial statements have not yet been prepared. Based on the budgets submitted by the portfolio companies for 2024, it is becoming apparent that there will be a clearly positive value contribution from operating performance (balance of changes in earnings and debt), which will, however, be more than offset by negative effects from the capital market, resulting in a negative value contribution overall. Hence, DBAG anticipates gross gains and losses on measurement and disposal in a range between -5 and -10 million euros. The respective figure for the first quarter of the previous financial year amounted to 42.6 million euros; at that time, the value contribution was mainly driven by the influence of significantly higher share prices on the peer group multiples.
Once again, DBAG would like to point out that the results of a single quarter are no indication for the results of the financial year as a whole; this also applies when comparing a single quarter with the same quarter of the previous financial year. Results of individual periods may differ strongly, even in the case of consecutive periods. DBAG is currently in the process of preparing its interim financial statements as at 31 December 2023, and will publish the corresponding quarterly statement on 8 February 2024.
Frankfurt/Main, 17 January 2024
Issued by: Roland Rapelius, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Contact:
Roland Rapelius
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
E-Mail: roland.rapelius@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 365
End of Inside Information
17-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1817079
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1817079 17-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|28,35
|-2,91%
