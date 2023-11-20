|
20.11.2023 20:35:33
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Board of Management updates dividend policy and proposes dividend of 1.00 euros per share
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Preliminary Results
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1)
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT): Board of Management updates dividend policy and proposes dividend of 1.00 euros per share
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) today decided to update its dividend policy. DBAG’s dividend policy now aims to ensure that shareholders participate in the financial surpluses of a financial year in the form of stable dividends of at least EUR 1.00 per dividend-entitled share. In addition, the Company plans to consider share repurchases on a more regular basis, as a flexible option enabling shareholders to achieve additional participation in the Company's positive development. This is intended to reflect the long-term orientation of DBAG's business model in its dividend policy.
Implementing this policy, DBAG’s Board of Management today resolved to propose to the Supervisory Board – based on the preliminary, as yet unaudited financial statements for the 2022/2023 financial year – to distribute a dividend of 1.00 euros per dividend-entitled share (2021/2022 financial year: 0.80 euros). The dividend amount now to be proposed is below the market expectations for 2022/2023 dividends of 1.26 euros per share.
The proposal for appropriation of profits is planned to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting, for the passing of a resolution on the appropriation of net retained profit, once DBAG’s audited financial statements have been confirmed. Subject to approval by the Supervisory Board in its meeting to discuss the financial statements on 29 November 2023, and shareholder approval at the Ordinary Annual General Meeting on 22 February 2024, the dividend of 1.00 euros per share now proposed translates into a dividend yield of 3.5 per cent, based on the average Xetra share price during the financial year 2022/2023.
Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, DBAG achieved net income of around 106 million euros for the 2022/2023 financial year and net asset value of around 669 million euros as at the 30 September 2023 reporting date. These figures are in line with the Company’s forecast which was last updated on 17 July 2023.
The Company intends to publish the full, audited financial statements and consolidated financial statements for 2022/2023 on 30 November 2023.
The Board of Management
Frankfurt/Main, 20 November 2023
Reporting person: Roland Rapelius, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor RelationsContact:
Roland Rapelius
Managing Director
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
E-Mail: Roland.Rapelius@dbag.de
Phone: +49 69 95787 365
End of Inside Information
20-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1777719
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1777719 20-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
|20.09.23
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|19.09.23
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|14.08.23
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.08.23
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.08.23
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
