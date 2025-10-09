EQS-Adhoc: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor adjusts earnings forecast for 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

09-Oct-2025

Energiekontor adjusts earnings forecast for 2025 financial year

Bremen, 9 October 2025 – In view of project delays in Germany and changed conditions for several British wind energy projects, the planned sale of which is expected to contribute primarily to the Group's earnings before taxes (EBT) for the 2025 financial year, the Management Board of Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”) is reducing its previously forecast target range for Group EBT for the 2025 financial year to approximately 30 to 40 million euros.

The previous earnings forecast predicted Group EBT in the range of 70 to 90 million euros for the 2025 financial year. The majority of EBT contributions were expected to come from project sales in Germany and the United Kingdom. This includes several wind energy projects for which purchase agreements with institutional investors were expected to be concluded with an impact on earnings by the end of 2025. As a result of project delays in Germany and changes in the framework conditions for the British projects still to be sold, the Management Board of Energiekontor AG now expects that, despite the advanced stage of some purchase agreement negotiations and due diligence processes, purchase agreements for several projects can still be concluded by the end of the year, the required impact on earnings will only become effective to a greater extent in the 2026 financial year. As a result, Energiekontor AG's earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year has been reduced to a Group EBT in the range of approximately 30 to 40 million euros.

One of the main reasons for this is that the key conditions for the upcoming transactions are not expected to be met until after the turn of the year 2025/26. This is due, among other things, to project delays caused by the authorities, which result in later expiry dates for objection and appeal periods for authorities' decisions on specific projects, as well as delays in the announcement and updating of grid connection approvals in the course of the ongoing grid reform in the United Kingdom. Contrary to the original plan and according to current information, these deadlines will be postponed to the 2026 financial year. Accordingly, a significant part of the earnings contributions (EBT) from these project sales originally planned for the 2025 financial year will be postponed to the 2026 financial year.

The breakdown of consolidated EBT is presented on page 51 of Energiekontor AG’s Annual Report for 2024, which is available on the company’s website.

