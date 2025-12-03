Good Brands Aktie

Good Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AA5A / ISIN: DE000A2AA5A0

03.12.2025 18:43:53

EQS-Adhoc: Good Brands AG: Henrik Sabban appointed to the Executive Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Good Brands AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision
Good Brands AG: Henrik Sabban appointed to the Executive Board

03-Dec-2025 / 18:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, 3 December 2025, the Supervisory Board of Good Brands AG appointed Henrik Sabban to the Management Board of Good Brands AG. Henrik Sabban has sole power of representation and is authorised to conclude legal transactions on behalf of the company as a representative of a third party.


End of Inside Information

03-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Good Brands AG
Turleystraße 8
68167 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0151 - 17485936
E-mail: langner@goodbrands-ag.com
Internet: www.goodbrands-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2AA5A0
WKN: A2AA5A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2240016

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2240016  03-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

