Good Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A2AA5A / ISIN: DE000A2AA5A0
|
03.12.2025 18:43:53
EQS-Adhoc: Good Brands AG: Henrik Sabban appointed to the Executive Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Good Brands AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision
Today, 3 December 2025, the Supervisory Board of Good Brands AG appointed Henrik Sabban to the Management Board of Good Brands AG. Henrik Sabban has sole power of representation and is authorised to conclude legal transactions on behalf of the company as a representative of a third party.
End of Inside Information
03-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Good Brands AG
|Turleystraße 8
|68167 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|0151 - 17485936
|E-mail:
|langner@goodbrands-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.goodbrands-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AA5A0
|WKN:
|A2AA5A
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|2240016
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2240016 03-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
