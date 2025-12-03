EQS-Adhoc: Good Brands AG: Henrik Sabban appointed to the Executive Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Good Brands AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision

Good Brands AG: Henrik Sabban appointed to the Executive Board



03-Dec-2025 / 18:43 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Today, 3 December 2025, the Supervisory Board of Good Brands AG appointed Henrik Sabban to the Management Board of Good Brands AG. Henrik Sabban has sole power of representation and is authorised to conclude legal transactions on behalf of the company as a representative of a third party.

03-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News