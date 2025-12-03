EQS-DD: Good Brands AG: Henrik Sabban, Henrik Sabban was appointed to the Executive Board of Good Brands AG today, 3 December 2025. A share option programme was agreed with Mr Sabban to secure ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.12.2025 / 18:17 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Henrik Last name(s): Sabban

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Good Brands AG

b) LEI

8945004V2BO4V3PUGH28

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A2AA5A0

b) Nature of the transaction

Henrik Sabban was appointed to the Executive Board of Good Brands AG today, 3 December 2025. A share option programme was agreed with Mr Sabban to secure his long-term commitment to Good Brands AG. The programme relates to 5.0% of the shares in Good Brands AG, or 47,566 shares in Good Brands AG. The necessary shares will be provided in full by the founding shareholders Langner Asset Management GmbH and Matthias Storch Ventures GmbH. There will be no capital increase for the implementation of the share option programme. The exercise price has been agreed at today's share price of EUR 13.00 per share. The option right is linked to the position as member of the Executive Board. The option may be exercised in several stages. Approximately one third of the option (15,698 shares) can be exercised from 31 December 2026, another third (15,698 shares) from 31 December 2027 and another third (16,170 shares) from 31 December 2028. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

03/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

