EQS-Adhoc: innoscripta SE: Preliminary Annual Results for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

innoscripta SE: Preliminary Annual Results for 2025



27-Jan-2026 / 08:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, January 27, 2026 – innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8, the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for R&D tax incentives in Germany, publishes preliminary, unaudited results for the financial year 2025.



Based on currently available information, the Company's management board expects an improved operating performance for the financial year 2025 compared with the prior year. As things stand, the following preliminary key figures are expected:

Group revenue: expected to be not less than EUR 103.4 million (prior year: EUR 64.7 million)

Group EBIT: expected to be not less than EUR 63.4 million (prior year: EUR 37.3 million)

The development in the financial year 2025 is attributable in particular to the continued optimization of internal processes, the ongoing further development of the Clusterix platform, and effects from the scaling of the business model. At the same time, the cost structure continued to be closely monitored.



The figures mentioned are based on preliminary, unaudited data. Changes may occur in the course of preparing and auditing the consolidated financial statements.



The publication of the final, audited annual figures for the financial year 2025, based on the audited consolidated financial statements 2025, is scheduled for February 20, 2026. In this context, the Company also intends to publish a guidance for the current 2026 financial year.



The Company generally expects continued positive business performance in 2026. The ongoing development of the Clusterix platform now allows documentation processes to be configured to the requirements of other countries within a matter of weeks, meaning that continued international market entry is primarily a sales task.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g., statements containing terms such as “believe,” “assume,” “expect,” “predict,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, financial condition, development, or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In light of these uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. innoscripta SE undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Except as required by law, innoscripta SE has no intention or obligation to update this communication or to adapt it to future events or developments after the date of its publication.