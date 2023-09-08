08.09.2023 14:40:28

EQS-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: MAX Automation SE pursues a structured sales process for MA micro group

Hamburg, 8 September 2023 MAX Automation SE is currently pursuing a structured sales process regarding the MA micro group, consisting of MA micro automation GmbH and its subsidiaries MA Life Science GmbH, Micro Automation LLC, and MA micro automation LLP. The sales process aims to find a strategic partner to further support the growth path of the company. As a next step, several selected interested parties will be given the opportunity to conduct due diligence on the MA micro group. It is uncertain at this stage whether there will be a sale of the MA micro group.

 

CONTACT:
Marcel Neustock
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 40 8080 582 75
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com


CONTACT FOR MEDIA REPRESENTATIVES:
Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

 



