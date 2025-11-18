EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Bajaj acquires sole control

Pierer Mobility Aktie
EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
PIERER Mobility AG: Bajaj acquires sole control
On May 22, 2025, Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. entered into a call option agreement with Pierer Industrie AG, which enables Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. to acquire all shares held by Pierer Industrie AG in Pierer Bajaj AG and thus indirectly control PIERER Mobility AG latest by the end of May 2026 (the “Call Option”).
Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. exercised the Call Option. Today, the shares held by Pierer Industrie AG in the majority shareholder Pierer Bajaj AG have been transferred to Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V.. Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. is now the sole shareholder of Pierer Bajaj AG and, with a stake of approximately 74.9% of the shares in PIERER Mobility AG, also the controlling majority shareholder of PIERER Mobility AG.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Melinda Busáné Bellér
Tel: +43 676 4093711
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: https://www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI
End of Inside Information
