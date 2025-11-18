EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Bajaj acquires sole control

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Takeover

PIERER Mobility AG: Bajaj acquires sole control



18-Nov-2025 / 21:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



Wels, November 18, 2025

PIERER Mobility AG: Bajaj acquires sole control

On May 22, 2025, Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. entered into a call option agreement with Pierer Industrie AG, which enables Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. to acquire all shares held by Pierer Industrie AG in Pierer Bajaj AG and thus indirectly control PIERER Mobility AG latest by the end of May 2026 (the “Call Option”).

Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. exercised the Call Option. Today, the shares held by Pierer Industrie AG in the majority shareholder Pierer Bajaj AG have been transferred to Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V.. Bajaj Auto International Holdings B.V. is now the sole shareholder of Pierer Bajaj AG and, with a stake of approximately 74.9% of the shares in PIERER Mobility AG, also the controlling majority shareholder of PIERER Mobility AG.

Legal notice

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. IT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Melinda Busáné Bellér

Tel: +43 676 4093711

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: https://www.pierermobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI