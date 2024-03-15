|
EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility: Early takeover of majority stake in MV Agusta
PIERER Mobility: Early takeover of majority stake in MV Agusta
Call option to acquire majority stake in MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. to 50.1% exercised prematurely
In November 2022, KTM AG, a subsidiary of PIERER Mobility AG, acquired 25.1% of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., based in Varese (Italy), as part of a capital increase. As part of this cooperation, KTM AG took over the supply chain and purchasing of MV Agusta in October 2023. In addition, MV Agusta's product range is also distributed in part via PIERER Mobility's global sales network. The call option granted to KTM AG on the basis of the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2025 to acquire a majority stake in MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. will now be exercised prematurely. The purchase price for the remaining 25% of the shares was calculated in accordance with the previously agreed valuation method (EBITDA multiple). This means that KTM AG will take over the majority and also the industrial management of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. In the medium term, an annual production volume of more than 10,000 MV Agusta premium motorcycles is planned at the site in Varese.
New CEO position filled by Hubert Trunkenpolz
With the early takeover of the majority and as a commitment to the location and responsibility for the employees, Hubert Trunkenpolz, member of the executive board of PIERER Mobility AG, is taking over the role of CEO and Chairman of the board of directors from Timur Sardarov, who will continue to be available to the company as Vice-Chairman, brand ambassador and consultant.
About MV Agusta Motor S.p.A:
MV Agusta is one of the world's leading manufacturers of premium motorcycles. Based in Varese, northern Italy, the company manufactures legendary racetrack-derived motorcycles. Iconic design and first-class performance thanks to cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art materials make MV Agusta motorcycles highly regarded around the world and celebrated as unique style icons of motorcycle art. Since 1945, the brand has become an integral part of the industry, winning 37 world championship titles. A record that is still unchallenged
About the PIERER Mobility Group:
PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of Europe’s leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna and MV Agusta Motorcycles. With its innovative strength, PIERER Mobility is a pioneering technology leader in two-wheeled e-mobility through its motorcycle brands. Husqvarna and GASGAS E-Bicycles complement the two-wheeler range. The premium brand range also includes high-performance components under the WP brand and special KTM X-BOW high-performance sports cars.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.