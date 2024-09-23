EQS-Adhoc: Scout24 SE resolves share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 150 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Scout24 SE resolves share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 150 million



23-Sep-2024 / 08:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 23 September 2024

Today, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to repurchase own shares with a total volume of up to EUR 150 million in one or several independent tranches via the stock exchange. In this respect, the Company makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 2024. The share buyback is expected to start within the upcoming weeks and is expected to end in 2026.

Further details will be released in the course of the coming weeks before the start of the share buyback programme. Scout24 SE reserves the right to modify or discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.

The Management Board

Notifying Person and Investor Relations

Filip Lindvall

Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 30 243011917

E-Mail: ir@scout24.com

Media Relations

Viktoria Götte

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 89 262024943

E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com