23.09.2024 08:42:45
EQS-Adhoc: Scout24 SE resolves share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 150 million
EQS-Ad-hoc: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Scout24 SE resolves share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 150 million
Munich, 23 September 2024
Today, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to repurchase own shares with a total volume of up to EUR 150 million in one or several independent tranches via the stock exchange. In this respect, the Company makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 2024. The share buyback is expected to start within the upcoming weeks and is expected to end in 2026.
Further details will be released in the course of the coming weeks before the start of the share buyback programme. Scout24 SE reserves the right to modify or discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.
The Management Board
Notifying Person and Investor Relations
Filip Lindvall
Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 30 243011917
E-Mail: ir@scout24.com
Media Relations
Viktoria Götte
Senior Manager Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 89 262024943
E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com
End of Inside Information
23-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@scout24.com
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12DM80
|WKN:
|A12DM8
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1992865
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1992865 23-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
