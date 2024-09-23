Jetzt bei Plus500 die weltweit gefragtesten CFDs entdecken und unzählige Handelsmöglichkeiten nutzen!-w-
23.09.2024 08:42:45

EQS-Adhoc: Scout24 SE resolves share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 150 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Scout24 SE resolves share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 150 million

23-Sep-2024 / 08:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 SE resolves share buyback programme with a volume of up to EUR 150 million

Munich, 23 September 2024

Today, the Management Board of Scout24 SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to repurchase own shares with a total volume of up to EUR 150 million in one or several independent tranches via the stock exchange. In this respect, the Company makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 2024. The share buyback is expected to start within the upcoming weeks and is expected to end in 2026.

Further details will be released in the course of the coming weeks before the start of the share buyback programme. Scout24 SE reserves the right to modify or discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.

The Management Board

 

Notifying Person and Investor Relations

Filip Lindvall

Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 30 243011917

E-Mail: ir@scout24.com

 

Media Relations

Viktoria Götte

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 89 262024943

E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com

 



End of Inside Information

23-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1992865

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1992865  23-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1992865&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten