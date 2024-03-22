EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG receives major order for tunnel project in the Middle East

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SMT Scharf AG receives major order for tunnel project in the Middle East



22-March-2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST

SMT Scharf AG receives major order for tunnel project in the Middle East Hamm, March 22, 2024 - SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) has received a major order from a new customer for an important infrastructure project in the Middle East. The contract concluded today comprises an order volume in the low double-digit million euro range. SMT Scharf will provide a total of six transport systems for rail-bound material and passenger transport for the construction of two approximately 4,350 meter long tunnels. The deliveries are to be made successively in 2025 and are expected to impact revenue and earnings in the coming year. With this major order, SMT Scharf is successfully driving forward the implementation of its corporate strategy, which envisages a transformation of the business into areas outside coal mining, including tunnel logistics.

