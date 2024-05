EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE: STRABAG planning to acquire parts of VAMED Group together with PORR

EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Acquisition

STRABAG SE: STRABAG planning to acquire parts of VAMED Group together with PORR



07-May-2024

STRABAG planning to acquire parts of VAMED Group together with PORR Acquisition of technical operations management and construction projects divisions of Vienna General Hospital (AKH Wien), Austrian project development business and spa holdings

Purchase agreement signed by joint STRABAG SE and PORR AG holding company, total purchase price around € 90 million

Finalisation of transaction on part of STRABAG SE subject to approval by Supervisory Board The Management Board of STRABAG SE hereby discloses that STRABAG SE, together with PORR AG, intends to acquire parts of the VAMED Group via a joint holding company for a total purchase price of around € 90 million. The seller is VAMED AG, which is majority-owned by Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA of Germany. The object of the transaction is VAMED-KMB Krankenhausmanagement und Betriebsführungsges.m.b.H. (VKMB) and VAMED Standortentwicklung und Engineering GmbH (VSG), comprising the technical operations management and construction projects divisions of Vienna General Hospital (AKH Wien), the Austrian project development business and VAMED’s spa holdings in Austria.



The purchase agreement was signed today. PORR AG and STRABAG SE will each hold half of the buyer company. STRABAG SE still requires approval from its Supervisory Board in order to finalise the transaction.



The transaction is also subject to regulatory approval, including approval by the relevant competition authorities.

