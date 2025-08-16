TAG Immobilien Aktie

TAG Immobilien für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 830350 / ISIN: DE0008303504

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
16.08.2025 03:09:24

EQS-Adhoc: TAG Immobilien AG: Increased payout ratio planned for the dividend for the 2026 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Dividend
TAG Immobilien AG: Increased payout ratio planned for the dividend for the 2026 financial year

16-Aug-2025 / 03:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

 

 

Increased payout ratio planned for the dividend for the 2026 financial year

 

 

Hamburg, 16 August 2025

 

Following today's signing of the acquisition of a substantial portfolio of c. 5,300 rental units in Poland and the expected increase in operating cashflow as a result, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of TAG Immobilien AG plan to increase the dividend payout ratio from the previous 40% of FFO I to at least 50% of FFO I for the first time for the 2026 financial year.

 

The previous payout ratio of 40% of FFO I remains unchanged for the dividend for the current financial year 2025.

 

 

Contact

 

TAG Immobilien AG

Dominique Mann

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Phone +49 (0) 40 380 32 305

ir@tag-ag.com

 


 


End of Inside Information

16-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 380 32 0
Fax: 040 380 32 388
E-mail: ir@tag-ag.com
Internet: https://www.tag-ag.com
ISIN: DE0008303504
WKN: 830350
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2184794

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2184794  16-Aug-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TAG Immobilien AGmehr Nachrichten