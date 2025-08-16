TAG Immobilien Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: TAG Immobilien AG: Increased payout ratio planned for the dividend for the 2026 financial year
EQS-Ad-hoc: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Dividend
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION
Increased payout ratio planned for the dividend for the 2026 financial year
Hamburg, 16 August 2025
Following today's signing of the acquisition of a substantial portfolio of c. 5,300 rental units in Poland and the expected increase in operating cashflow as a result, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of TAG Immobilien AG plan to increase the dividend payout ratio from the previous 40% of FFO I to at least 50% of FFO I for the first time for the 2026 financial year.
The previous payout ratio of 40% of FFO I remains unchanged for the dividend for the current financial year 2025.
Contact
TAG Immobilien AG
Dominique Mann
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone +49 (0) 40 380 32 305
End of Inside Information
|English
|Company:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Steckelhörn 5
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 380 32 0
|Fax:
|040 380 32 388
|E-mail:
|ir@tag-ag.com
|Internet:
|https://www.tag-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008303504
|WKN:
|830350
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2184794
