|
16.07.2024 19:25:08
EQS-Adhoc: Transition of Leadership at Mister Spex SE: Founder and CEO Dirk Graber hands over to Stephan Schulz-Gohritz
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Today, Dirk Graber, CEO and founder of Mister Spex SE has asked the Supervisory Board to relieve him of his duties as CEO, effective July 31, 2024 after sixteen years of service. Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, currently the CFO of Mister Spex SE, will take over ad interim the overall responsibility, with effect from August 1, 2024.
The Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE will evaluate the future Management Board structure and provide information in due course.
End of Inside Information
16-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mister Spex SE
|Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
|10249 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|presse@misterspex.de
|Internet:
|www.misterspex.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CSAE2
|WKN:
|A3CSAE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1947559
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1947559 16-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!