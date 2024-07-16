16.07.2024 19:25:08

EQS-Adhoc: Transition of Leadership at Mister Spex SE: Founder and CEO Dirk Graber hands over to Stephan Schulz-Gohritz

Transition of Leadership at Mister Spex SE: Founder and CEO Dirk Graber hands over to Stephan Schulz-Gohritz

Today, Dirk Graber, CEO and founder of Mister Spex SE has asked the Supervisory Board to relieve him of his duties as CEO, effective July 31, 2024 after sixteen years of service. Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, currently the CFO of Mister Spex SE, will take over ad interim the overall responsibility, with effect from August 1, 2024.

The Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE will evaluate the future Management Board structure and provide information in due course.
 


