EQS-Adhoc: Verbio SE: Verbio adjusts its forecast for the full financial year 2023/24

Verbio adjusts its forecast for the full financial year 2023/24

Leipzig, January 15, 2024 – Verbio amends its forecast for the full financial year 2023/24 and now expects an EBITDA of EUR 120 million to EUR 150 million (previously: EUR 200 million to EUR 250 million; 2022/23: EUR 240.3 million). Net financial debt by the end of the financial year is expected between EUR 145 million and EUR 175 million (previously: EUR 110 million to EUR 150 million; 2022/23: Net Cash EUR 57.4 million). The Management Board remains focused on the successful completion of the ongoing investment projects.

The main reason for the forecast adjustment is the continued pressure on Ethanol and GHG quota prices, contrary to expectations, especially due to massive biodiesel imports from Asia which were likely to have been falsely labelled. After thorough examination, it can no longer be assumed that prices will recover sufficiently in the short term to achieve the previously expected result.

Detailed information on business developments in the first six months of the 2023/24 financial year is provided in the half year statement for the period ended December 31, 2023, which can be viewed from February 8, 2024 on Verbio’s website www.verbio.de.



