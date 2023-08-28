|
28.08.2023 12:45:51
EQS-Adhoc: voestalpine AG: Robert Ottel, CFO, resigns from Management Board at the end of March 31, 2024
EQS-Ad-hoc: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Robert Ottel, CFO, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he will not accept the Supervisory Board's offer of reappointment for a five-year term starting April 1, 2024. Robert Ottel will therefore resign from the Management Board of voestalpine AG at the end of March 31, 2024. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Eder, noted this with regret. The Supervisory Board will address the issue of succession in the short term. The process of (re)appointing the members of the Management Board from April 1, 2024, which has been ongoing for some time, will continue unaffected by this and - with the exception of the successor to Robert Ottel - a decision is expected at a meeting of the Supervisory Board scheduled for tomorrow.
End of Inside Information
