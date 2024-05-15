EQS-AFR: ADLER Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.05.2024 10:00:02

ADLER Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.05.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2024
Address: https://www.adler-group.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results

Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com

 
