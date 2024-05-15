|
15.05.2024 10:00:02
EQS-AFR: ADLER Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2024
Address: https://www.adler-group.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
