EQS-AFR: ADLER Group S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Adler Group S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 28, 2024Address: https://www.adler-group.com/en/investors/publications/financial-results

